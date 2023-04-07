DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Apr-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 307.0611

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 819897

CODE: DJEL LN

ISIN: FR0007056841

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 235787 EQS News ID: 1604003 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1604003&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2023 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)