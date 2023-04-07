Regions Bank Named 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

By Lara Warren

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / Regions Bank is pleased to announce it has received the 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). The award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. This is the ninth year Regions has been named a GEWA winner.

"We are honored to once again be named an exceptional workplace by Gallup," said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. "The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award is a recognition of our commitment to creating an outstanding workplace culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters innovation, and drives business success."

The ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees of GEWA winners averages 16 times higher than the international average. Worldwide, only 21% of employees are engaged - that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace - and just 32% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged, according to Gallup. In contrast, 72% of employees at winning GEWA organizations are engaged.

"Even during some of the most challenging times, strong cultures are resilient and find new ways to get work done and meet customer needs."

Jim Harter, Gallup's chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing

"Gallup's 2023 GEWA winners proved that even during some of the most challenging times, strong cultures are resilient and find new ways to get work done and meet customer needs. These organizations continued to make employee engagement a central cultural priority as part of their business strategy, and they maintained record levels of employee engagement while achieving or exceeding their business goals," said Jim Harter, Gallup's chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing.

Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $155 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.





