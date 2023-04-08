Fortifeye Vitamins Releases New Grass-Fed Protein Powders

Fortifeye Vitamins, with Dr. Michael Lange, discuss protein

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / Fortifeye Vitamins announces the release of Fortifeye Super Protein Concentrate and Grass Fed Whey Isolate, made from grass-fed dairy. When developing the products, Fortifeye Vitamins discovered that year-round, grass-fed dairy cows, which are free from antibiotics and hormones, were the optimal choice. The milk from these cows undergoes a gentle pasteurization process for only 15 seconds at 72 degrees Celsius to preserve the delicate protein and amino acids, ensuring that they remain intact and not denatured. As a result, the non-denatured whey protein obtained from these cows has the highest biological value (BV) among all food-grade proteins, with a BV of 104. https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/10-health-benefits-of-whey-protein, https://fortifeye.com/

Whey protein derived from grass-fed cows that is non-denatured contains a significantly higher amount of omega-3 fatty acids, usually exceeding 60%, compared to milk from non-grass-fed cows. This is particularly important because the average diet is already high in omega-6 fatty acids, which can cause inflammation. Opting for a whey protein with a higher ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 is a positive step towards achieving a healthier and stronger body. It's important to note that not all whey proteins are created equal. In addition to improving muscle tone and athletic performance, consuming a non-denatured grass-fed whey protein may also support overall health and wellness. Fortifeye offers both grass-fed whey concentrate and isolate, with the latter being a better option for those with dairy sensitivities, as it's lactose and fat-free. Fortifeye Grass Fed Whey Isolate comes from grass-fed UK cows, while Fortifeye Super Protein comes from grass-fed New Zealand cows. https://fortifeye.com/, https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/10-health-benefits-of-whey-protein, https://fortifeye.com/product/fortifeye-super-protein-vanilla-dr/

Cows that are grass-fed and pasture-raised also contain a significantly higher amount of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), an essential fat, lactoferrin, a globular glycoprotein that may offer potential health benefits and branch chain amino acids (BCAAs) with a focus on leucine- "Mack Daddy" of amino acids, known for stimulating muscle synthesis. https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/10-health-benefits-of-whey-protein, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2915836/

Another health benefit of Fortifeye's whey proteins is that they may stimulate Glutathione. The crucial amino acid, cysteine, when combined with glutamic acid and glycine, produces glutathione. As we age, glutathione levels decline, and deficiencies are associated with various illnesses, diseases, and weakened immune systems. Therefore, replenishing glutathione levels through the consumption of grass-fed whey protein is an excellent way to enhance overall health and wellness. https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/10-health-benefits-of-whey-protein

Dr. Michael Lange, Board Certified Optometric Physician, Board Certified Nutrition Specialist, Founder and Lead Researcher of Fortifeye Vitamins, recommends to his patients and talk show listeners to consume a daily smoothie containing good quality grass-fed whey protein. https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/10-health-benefits-of-whey-protein, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2915836/, https://www.drmichaellange.com/blog/the-lange-survival-diet/, https://www.drmichaellange.com/blog/dr-michael-langes-post-recovery-strawberry-banana-whey-smoothie/

It is evident that there are natural ways to improve health and well-being through proper nutrition, regardless of age. When the body is given the right fuel, its natural abilities are enhanced. Fortifeye Vitamins and Dr. Lange have taken the time and conducted thorough research to develop the best fuel for your body.

Fortifeye Vitamins was founded by Dr. Michael Lange, Board Certified Optometric Physician and Board Certified Nutrition Specialist, in 2005. Along with the team at Fortifeye Vitamins, Dr. Lange continues to research and offer the best supplements.

