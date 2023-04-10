

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see February figures for current account, topping a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The current account is expected to show a deficit of 818 billion yen following the 1.977 trillion yen deficit in January.



Malaysia will see March figures for unemployment; in the previous month, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.



Finally, the markets in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are closed for Easter Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.



