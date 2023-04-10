

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to 6-day lows of 144.67 against the euro, 164.76 against the pound and 132.74 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 144.01, 163.99 and 132.14, respectively.



Moving away from Friday's closing value of 145.95 against the Swiss franc, the yen declined to nearly a 4-week low of 146.49.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to a 5-day low of 88.42, a 4-day low of 82.83 and a 6-day low of 98.24 from last week's closing quotes of 88.04, 82.58 and 97.74, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 146.00 against the euro, 167.00 against the pound, 135.00 against the greenback, 148.00 against the franc, 92.00 against the aussie, 85.00 against the kiwi and 100.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX