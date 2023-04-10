Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
"Diese Firma ist ein "First Mover" mit limitierter Konkurrenz."
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.04.2023 | 08:10
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 15/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-04-10 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A         Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 30.03.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija   Audited annual   RIG  
   28.04.2023  Altum ALTM             report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 31.03.2023 - Clevon CLEV             Takeover offer   TLN  
   21.04.2023                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   30.06.2023                    securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 03.04.2023 - Modera MODE             Public offering   TLN  
   14.04.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 07.04.2023 -                   Trading holiday   TLN RIG
   10.04.2023                              VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 10.04.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T         Sales figures    TLN  
   14.04.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.04.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L       Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.04.2023 TextMagic MAGIC           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.04.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI            Audited annual   RIG  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.04.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCA212532A LTGNA212532A      securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.04.2023 Coop Pank CPA1T           Annual General   TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.04.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.04.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.04.2023 LHV Group LHV1T           Dividend payment  TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.04.2023 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L     Dividend ex-date  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.04.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L         Dividend ex-date  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.04.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R          Dividend ex-date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.04.2023 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L     Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.04.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L         Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.04.2023 Novaturas NTU1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.04.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R          Dividend record   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.04.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Dividend ex-date  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.04.2023 Civinity CIVB050023FA        Coupon payment   VLN  
                           date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.