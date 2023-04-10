Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 15/2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-04-10 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Audited annual RIG 28.04.2023 Altum ALTM report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2023 - Clevon CLEV Takeover offer TLN 21.04.2023 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2023 - Modera MODE Public offering TLN 14.04.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.04.2023 - Trading holiday TLN RIG 10.04.2023 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 14.04.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.04.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.04.2023 TextMagic MAGIC Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.04.2023 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.04.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCA212532A LTGNA212532A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2023 Coop Pank CPA1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2023 LHV Group LHV1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.04.2023 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.04.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.04.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.04.2023 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.04.2023 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.04.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.04.2023 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.04.2023 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2023 Civinity CIVB050023FA Coupon payment VLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.