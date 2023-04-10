

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved in March to the highest level in just over a year, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 33.9 in March from a stable reading of 31.3 in February. This was the highest reading since February 2022, when it was 35.5.



All four sub-indexes registered increases in March. The indicator measuring the overall livelihood rose to 30.3, and that for income growth gained 1.3 points to 37.4.



The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods climbed to 26.4, and the index for employment strengthened to 41.3.



The latest survey was conducted on March 15 among 8,400 households.



