DJ Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US13 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.7783
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2272808
CODE: US13 LN
ISIN: LU1407887162
