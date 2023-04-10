







DUBAI, UAE, Apr 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Rare FND, a revolutionary crowdsourcing platform that's built on the blockchain, is excited to announce the launch of its crowdsourcing campaign to celebrate the entry of AURA Skypool into the metaverse. AURA Skypool is a one-of-a-kind virtual experience that allows users to enter a breathtaking digital universe where they can socialize, relax and have fun. It is the world's highest 360 degrees infinity pool, and will now be made available to everyone through a digital space created in the Metaverse.The AURA Skypool is set to be a game-changing attraction in the metaverse, offering visitors the chance to experience the ultimate in luxury and relaxation. The AURA Skypool will be the first of its kind, featuring a stunning infinity pool with breathtaking views of the virtual cityscape. The move into the Metaverse allows visitors to experience the sunrise or sunset, watch celebratory fireworks, attend dynamic wellness classes and capture incredible selfies with unobstructed panoramic views."We are thrilled to be launching the Rare FND Crowdsourcing campaign to support AURA Skypool entry into the metaverse," said Ryan Howells, CEO of Rare FND. "With this, we are providing an opportunity for individuals to be a part of the future of luxury virtual experiences and to support the growth of the metaverse."To celebrate the launch of this groundbreaking virtual world, Rare FND is hosting a launch event that will be open to anyone who has contributed to the campaign . The event will be held in May, 2023, at the AURA Skypool Dubai. Attendees will be able to experience the beauty and grandeur of the AURA Skypool first-hand and get a taste of what the Metaverse has to offer.The launch event will be open only for those who have contributed to the Rare FND Crowdsourcing campaign. There are several ways of contributing to the event, starting from a $25 contribution level to a $50,000 contribution level. A $25 contribution will enable you to attend the launch event in the metaverse while a minimum contribution of $300 will provide you with an exclusive ticket to the Metaverse launch event at Aura Skypool in Dubai as well as access to the launch in the Metaverse .Those looking to make a bigger impact with a $50,000 or more contribution to the campaign will receive a VIP lifetime access pass to AURA Skypool Dubai. This includes complimentary access for themselves and a plus one, no booking needed.This is an opportunity to be part of a groundbreaking digital experience that is sure to take the metaverse by storm.It is the beginning of an exhilarating journey and we look forward to the move in the metaverse .About Rare FNDRare FND is a revolutionary Crowdfunding platform that's built on the blockchain, and not only do you receive the initial 10% of your funding goal, backers can also earn rewards on top of investing in your campaign. Rare FND makes crowdfunding for charities and projects easy through innovative leveraged staking technology with NFT delivery solutions for rewards and incentives.For more information contactryan@rarefnd.comhttps:/rarefnd.com/homeFor PR related queries please contactLarisa Stanciularisa@cryptooasis.aeSource: Rare FNDCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.