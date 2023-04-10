Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Demo AI-Powered Lending Automation Solutions at the 2023 AFSA Independents Conference

Leading provider of cloud-based automated solutions will demonstrate how lenders can increase business in a challenging economy

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced today that it will showcase its best-in-class LOS, LMS, and direct portal solutions at the American Financial Services Association's (AFSA) 2023 Independents Conference & Expo. This year's event will take place April 17 to 20 at the ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada. Inovatec will be located at kiosk K3.

During the event, Inovatec will offer demonstrations of its market-leading AI-powered lending platforms. These solutions streamline and automate processes for lenders, dealers, and OEMs, giving them a highly configurable, efficient, and secure solution to manage all workflows and processes associated with loan origination and loan processing.

"AFSA Independents is a key opportunity for Inovatec to meet with some of the most prominent players in the lending sector. We always look to deliver insightful solutions that help lenders develop a competitive edge through sophisticated, AI-empowered technologies," said Bob Metodiev, head of business development at Inovatec. "We look forward to sharing our value proposition with the attendees at AFSA Independents, and to demonstrate how our solutions can quickly generate positive outcomes for lenders.

Inovatec's suite of integrated solutions deliver cutting-edge tools to the automotive lending community and beyond. They include flexible LOS and LMS systems that leverage an ecosystem of market-leading technologies to provide enhanced data scoring, compliance, security, income validation, fraud prevention, and more. Its customizable LOS system allows financial companies to offer a more specialized roster of lending products for customers in both the prime and sub-prime categories, empowering users to add and change fields or address changing regulations with ease. Its consumer portal can be tailored to match the look and feel of the lender's brand, allowing those lenders to offer a seamless customer experience and to leverage the platform on their own websites for effective marketing.

For more information on Inovatec's solutions, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

