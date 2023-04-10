AlivaMab Discovery Services, LLC: AlivaMab Discovery Services Appoints Ankita Srivastava, PhD, as Vice President, Antibody Engineering and Protein Sciences

Veteran with breadth and depth of multispecific antibody drug discovery to evolve ADS' capabilities

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / AlivaMab Discovery Services , LLC ("ADS"), a leader in the discovery of superior antibody-based therapeutics, today announced Ankita Srivastava, PhD, has joined the company as Vice President, Antibody Engineering and Protein Sciences.

Dr. Srivastava joins ADS from Ichnos Sciences Biotherapeutics SA, where, as Vice President, Protein Sciences and Rational Design, she led a 25-member team to deliver bi- and multi-specific common light chain therapeutic antibodies, with additional responsibilities for de novo discovery by synthetic and immune approaches, NGS and bioinformatics, lead finding, optimization and candidate selection, combinatorial and structure-guided antibody engineering (in-silico and combinatorial), protein production, protein characterization, developability assessment, stable cell line generation, and structural biology. Prior to joining Ichnos, Dr. Srivastava was an Associate Director in Protein Sciences and Structural Biology at Denali Therapeutics, Principal Investigator at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, California, and Senior Scientist at Takeda California.

"In Ankita's more than 15 years of combined pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic experience in drug discovery and development, her leadership and drive have contributed to multiple product candidates in clinical development," said Larry Green, Chief Executive Officer at AlivaMab Discovery Services. "ADS' multispecific matrix approach has delivered across flexible bi- and tri-specific formats to meet our partners' design goals, which include dual target neutralization, T-cell directing multispecifics, biparatopics, and multispecific agonists, employing binding moieties discovered at ADS as well as binding moieties previously identified by our partners. I am excited that Ankita has chosen to join the evolving ADS leadership team, where she will work closely and collaboratively with Jane Seagal, PhD, Vice President of Antibody Discovery, providing our partners a smooth and efficient process from discovery through engineering and developability assessment, enabling their discovery and advancement of better antibody drug candidates faster."

AlivaMab Discovery Services sets its partners' antibody discovery programs on the fastest and most de-risked path through discovery and development. Trusted by top-tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ADS delivers drug-quality, fully human antibodies on exceptional timelines.

ADS rapidly and efficiently delivers truly molecularly diverse panels of antibodies, characterized for function, kinetics, and developability, and offers downstream capabilities in antibody engineering for advanced modalities, including multispecifics and CARs. The ADS team's experience in antibody drug discovery and development comes from many of the world's top 15 pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer, and Roche/Genentech, and translates across more than 500 discovery programs and 35 clinical candidates. This experience, combined with the use of trusted, proven technologies, including Ablexis' AlivaMab® Mouse platforms, ensures the highest probability of success. For more information, please visit www.alivamab.com or email info@alivamab.com.

