Cellebrite Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping Customers Collect and Analyze Intelligence to Determine Data Accuracy and Validity, Offering Customer Value

Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions leverage its extensive expertise with best-in-class capabilities and customer value as a strategic imperative.

SAN ANTONIO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- - Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Digital Intelligence (DI) industry and, based on its analysis results, recognizes Cellebrite with the 2022 North American Customer Value Leadership Award. The company provides DI and investigative analytics and has built a strong reputation based on its innovative approach, with more than 60,000 product licenses across 130 countries. The company uniquely leverages its expertise and technology to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in global communities. The company supports customers' path toward secure operations and digital forensic intelligence, earning a sterling reputation over the years. Cellebrite targets the next generation of innovators to advance DI technology and drive sector growth.





Cellebrite's CEO, Yossi Carmil, responded to the news of the award, "We're thrilled to receive the Frost & Sullivan 2022 North American DI Customer Value Leadership Award and want to thank Frost & Sullivan for taking the time to spotlight the world of DI. We intensely focus on our customers' feedback, pain-points, and the ever-evolving intersection of DI and crime. This validates our position in the market with industry-leading, end-to-end DI technology. Moving forward, we're dedicated to living up to this award by being the best DI partner for law enforcement and companies around the world."

Cellebrite's open-source intelligence solution for investigations enables analysts to collect and analyze data and evidence for actionable insights. Moreover, the cloud-based Cellebrite Guardian provides law enforcement clients with end-to-end investigation and evidence management and data sharing. Cellebrite collaborates closely with a range of stakeholders and partners, including other vendors, to enhance existing products. The Cellebrite Academic Partnership Program promotes digital forensics education, develops university curriculums, and supports students.

According to Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, "Cellebrite offers three product suites designed to provide end-to-end support for investigations: Collect & Review, Analyze & Investigate, and Manage & Safeguard. Its patented Universal Forensic Extraction Device rapidly grew into a standard feature in the security investigation space."

Cellebrite's seamless and frictionless approach and innovative technology position it as a partner of choice in the DI space. With its customer-focused strategy, the company consistently brings game-changing solutions to the sector that operators require to solve crimes. Cellebrite initiates regular solution upgrades and enhancements to improve flexibility and accelerate time to evidence, ensuring optimal performance.

"Cellebrite's solutions streamline and simplify steps in investigation and improve performance. It focuses on enhancing its portfolio to address law enforcement and government needs and collaborates with leading vendors to build more robust solutions that resolve new challenges, offering immense customer value," added Dolores Aleman, Security Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Cellebrite earns the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award in the DI industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global sectors for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare sector participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

