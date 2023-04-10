CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Over 100 Patients Now Enrolled in CNS Pharmaceuticals' Potentially Pivotal Study Evaluating Berubicin for the Treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme

Enrollment continues to rapidly progress toward planned interim analysis expected in the third quarter of 2023

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that over 100 patients have been enrolled in the Company's potentially pivotal study with their lead product candidate, Berubicin.

"We have long promised a study with a robust sample size sufficient to effectively determine Berubicin's therapeutic potential. Today's achievement shows we are doing just that. Enrolling over 100 patients in this relatively rare disease in a little more than 18 months is a remarkable achievement which speaks to the unmet clinical need in GBM and the excitement about Berubicin in the neuro-oncology clinical community worldwide. For investors, we have said repeatedly we create value by moving Berubicin rapidly toward a potential approval and patient enrollment is the cornerstone of that goal. Lastly, having 100 patients in our study in Q2 2023 puts our interim analysis on target for Q3," commented John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals.

"We are encouraged by the rate of enrollment in our study. In my more than 20 years of leading clinical development programs in oncology, this rapid pace of enrollment is not often seen and is representative of the hard work demonstrated by our team and the dedication of clinicians with whom we are working globally. Based on prior data showing that Berubicin has activity in glioblastoma, we believe that this trial may prove to be pivotal in offering patients and clinicians a much-needed solution for the treatment of this devastating disease," added Sandra L. Silberman, M.D., Ph.D. Chief Medical Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals.

The Company has opened 43 clinical trial sites of the 60 sites selected across the U.S., Italy, France, Spain, and Switzerland. A pre-planned, non-binding futility analysis will be conducted by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) to recommend whether this study should continue as planned based on Berubicin showing value as a second-line treatment for patients with glioblastoma compared with Lomustine. The Company will conduct this analysis after at least 50% of the patients in the population to be analyzed for the interim analysis (30-50% of the total number of patients for this trial) can be evaluated as having failed the primary efficacy endpoint (death). The DSMB will review the number of deaths in each arm to ensure that the overall survival of patients receiving Berubicin shows at least a statistically significant comparability to those receiving Lomustine. Additional analyses that will be provided based on this data will be comparisons of secondary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS), response rates, and safety assessments. Enrollment will not be paused during this interim analysis.

Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently being evaluated in a potentially pivotal global study evaluating its efficacy and safety in the treatment of GBM. This trial is an adaptive, multicenter, open-label, randomized controlled study in adult patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (WHO Grade IV) after failure of standard first-line therapy compared to the standard of care (SOC). The primary endpoint of the study is Overall Survival (OS), a rigorous endpoint that the FDA has recognized as the basis for approval of oncology drugs when a statistically significant improvement can be shown relative to a randomized control arm. Results from the trial will compare Berubicin to current SOC (Lomustine), with a 2 to 1 randomization of patients to receive either Berubicin or Lomustine. The recently amended protocol expands eligibility for the study to patients who have received additional treatments as part of the first line therapy for their disease considering advancements in this area. This change was made due to the complexity of new agents introduced as a component of first line therapy, which allows an additional group of patients that can enroll on the study after what may constitute multiple procedures as their initial treatment. For more information about this trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT04762069.

The FDA has granted CNS Pharmaceuticals Fast Track Designation for Berubicin which enables more frequent interactions with them to provide guidance on expediting the development and review process. Additionally, the Company has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA which may provide seven years of marketing exclusivity upon approval of an NDA.

About Berubicin

Berubicin is an anthracycline, a class of anticancer agents that are among the most powerful chemotherapy drugs and effective against more types of cancer than any other class of chemotherapeutic agents. Anthracyclines are designed to utilize natural processes to induce deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) damage in targeted cancer cells by interfering with the action of topoisomerase II, a critical enzyme enabling cell proliferation. Berubicin treatment of brain cancer patients appeared to demonstrate positive responses that include one durable complete response in a Phase 1 human clinical trial conducted by Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Berubicin, was developed by Dr. Waldemar Priebe, Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's timing of the interim analysis to occur in the third quarter of 2023, and the ability to continue to open additional clinical trial sites and enroll patients on a timely basis. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in CNS's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

