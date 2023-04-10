Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC0) ("Xebra"), a global cannabis company with first-mover advantage in Mexico, is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Vertosa Inc ("Vertosa"), a science-first cannabis infusion technology company that is recognized for creating the cannabis industry's most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products. The partnership establishes the framework to manufacture and distribute high-quality cannabis-infused products containing less than 1% THC to the Mexico market.





Following XEBRA Brand's recent announcement of being granted the first authorizations from the Mexican COFEPRIS to commercialize, manufacture, distribute and sell cannabis products (under 1% THC) in Mexico, as part of the company's expansion strategy, XEBRA Brands is excited to announce one of the first major partnerships with the world's leading cannabis formulation and nanoemulsion technology company, Vertosa. This partnership will leverage Vertosa's brand portfolio and the technological and operational excellence Vertosa has built as the industry leader in infused product manufacturing, combined with Xebra Brands' expertise across CPG, to develop and deliver safe, effective product formulations and products to the Mexican market.

"XEBRA already has a strong relationship with Vertosa for our beverage business in Canada, one of the world's most regulated markets," said Jay Garnett, CEO of Xebra Brands. "Evolving our relationship into a global partnership allows both teams to work together to launch industry leading formulations and products in the Mexican market over the coming years."

The MOU marks a significant moment for both companies and highlights their dedication to producing high-quality products that provide customers with safe, reliable, and enjoyable cannabis experiences. As the partnership continues to evolve, both companies are confident that their collaborative efforts will drive growth and development in the cannabis industry.

"Partnering with XEBRA Brands represents a major milestone for Vertosa as we expand our impact in the global cannabis market. We are proud to deepen our partnership and work even closer with a company that shares our commitment to quality and innovation," said Benjamin Larson, CEO of Vertosa. "We look forward to leveraging our technology and portfolio of brand partners to help bring safe and consistent cannabis products to more people around the world."

ABOUT XEBRA

Xebra is an international cannabis cultivation and product company, with global brands and intellectual property. Our focus includes beverages, wellness and leisure. Xebra is an absolute first mover in the Mexican cannabis sector with the first ever granted authorization to a corporation by the COFEPRIS. In Canada, Xebra retails its unique Vicious Citrus OG & NEO THC/CBN Lemonades.

ABOUT VERTOSA

Founded in 2018, Vertosa is a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products. Its patented and patent-pending emulsion systems are carefully designed for the specific needs of each customer, with pre-suspended aqueous solutions that create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity and taste. Vertosa works closely with its lab partners and brands of all sizes throughout the manufacturing process to achieve target potency and accelerate products to market. Learn more at www.vertosa.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Instagram.

