HempBox Vending is looking to place its state-of-the-art vending kiosks in duty-free stores throughout the USA

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry, announces today it plans to exhibit at the 2023 Summit of the Americas in West Palm Beach, Florida taking place April 16-19, 2023, in booth number 103. HempBox Vending, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hempacco, will display its state-of-the-art vending kiosks for potential placement in duty-free stores throughout the USA. Green Star Labs, Inc., a fifty-percent owned entity of Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII"), will introduce its new product line of CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products.

Details of the 2023 Summit of the Americas:

Show Dates: April 16 - 19, 2023 Location: Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida

Hempacco's Booth Number: 103

See HempBox Vending's kiosk machines with advertising screens

Sample Green Star Labs' new nutraceutical and beauty care product line

Hempacco is interested in meeting new buyers from duty-free and the broader travel retail community. The 2023 Summit of the Americas is considered a key event in the Americas and the Caribbean as it brings together representatives from all segments of the retail travel industry - manufacturers, distributors, store operators, employee buyers, agents, wholesalers, service providers, and members of the industry press.

HempBox Vending will showcase their innovative, self-service vending kiosks offering retailers several benefits such as no upfront investment, no ongoing inventory costs, no store labor requirements, and vendor-developed marketing programs. The smart vending machines are custom branded, simple to use, automated, secure from theft, and available 24/7. The transactions are 100% secured with electronic payment processing via credit/debit cards or Apple Pay at the kiosk. The large 32" touchscreen display offers customers an interactive educational experience, product information, price comparisons, available inventory, and built-in marketing with streaming videos.

"It will be a pleasure to attend the 2023 Summit of the Americas in West Palm Beach and talk directly with business operators who are interested in our line of products and new-generation kiosks," commented Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco.

HPCO Attends Summit of Americas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/161776_hpco_attends_summit_of_americas.jpg

"We are very excited to be part of this great event where we will connect with important representatives of the duty-free industry," said Daniel Ortega, VP of Sales at Hempacco. "Within the line of CBD products that we handle, we have several presentations whose profile is perfectly adapted to this market, such as gummies, tinctures, capsules, and beauty supplements."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "S.E.C.") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

# # #

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

About HempBox Vending

HempBox Vending offers a kiosk solution for smart vending technology to sell quickly moving consumer goods, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, skin care, CBD, hemp, herb, and spice smokables.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161776