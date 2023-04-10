Cocotree Kids Announces Partnership with Children's Clothing Brand Lucky & Me

NATICK, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Cocotree Kids a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides new underwear to underserved and crisis-facing children in Massachusetts is proud to announce a new partnership with Windham, New Hampshire based children's clothing company Lucky & Me. The two organizations will work together to provide new underwear to children in need throughout New England.

"Underwear is a basic necessity," said Rochelle Perera, Co-Founder, Lucky & Me. "Not having access to new underwear takes away a child's self-esteem and sense of safety. It's heartbreaking that so many children in our local community have this need, and we wanted to contribute in any way we could to this important cause. We are thrilled to partner with Cocotree Kids."

Lucky & Me creates super comfortable and sustainable kidswear. All of their clothing is ethically made and crafted from the finest quality materials. Since 2022, Lucky & Me has donated 7,000 pairs of new underwear to Cocotree Kids, and is committed to strengthening their partnership.

"The demand for new underwear is at a height in our region and we are so fortunate to have found a partner with Lucky & Me to help us meet this growing demand," said Catherine Maloy, Founder and Executive Director, Cocotree Kids. "As the number of families facing homelessness and extreme financial hardship increase, we are pleased to be able to rely on amazing partners like Lucky & Me to provide the children of these families with quality underwear."

Founded in May 2021, Cocotree Kids also serves children in hospitals who have faced crisis situations, refugee children who have recently relocated to the community, and students facing poverty. Cocotree Kids has distributed nearly 55,000 pairs of underwear to underserved youth in Massachusetts since it started and is consistently getting requests for more underwear. In 2021 they distributed 7,000 pairs of underwear. In 2022 they distributed a total of 30,000 pairs and in the first three months of 2023 they have already distributed 17,917 pairs putting them on track to deliver 79,000 pairs by the end of 2023.

Cocotree Kids is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides new underwear to underserved and crisis-facing children in Massachusetts. There are several ways to support Cocotree Kids including volunteering, hosting a drive, or making a financial donation enabling the organization to purchase new underwear from their suppliers at less than retail cost. For more information, visit https://www.cocotreekids.org/.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Communications Director

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Cocotree Kids

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748216/Cocotree-Kids-Announces-Partnership-with-Childrens-Clothing-Brand-Lucky-Me