Covia's Goals That Inspire: Environmental Stewardship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Covia's NSO, Ontario facility supports the protection of local turtle populations by collecting and incubating eggs. To support the Blanding's turtle, snapping turtle and painted turtle the facility fully embraces Environmental, Social Corporate Governance (ESG) principles. Covia Team Members retrieve and incubate the eggs, then release the turtles after hatching. Over the past few years, NSO has conducted nesting surveys, collecting 991 eggs with a 70% hatch rate. This important program supports the mission of the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre "to protect and conserve Ontario's native turtles and the habitat in which they live".

The protection of local turtle populations and other conservation projects such as this has been recognized by the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC), honoring the facility with gold certification.

This is just one example of Covia's responsibility to Environmental Stewardship. Environmental Stewardship is firmly embedded in the company's DNA and is reflected in the aggressive commitments with targeted and measurable metrics that require innovation, collaboration and problem-solving from everyone in the organization. Covia's strategy is designed to not only meet the needs of stakeholders today, but to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

Covia's Environmental Stewardship are centered around:

Improving our energy efficiency and doing our part to address Climate Change

Protecting Essential Water Supply by monitoring, recycling and reusing to the extent possible

Preserving, Restoring and Improving Biodiversity through responsible land use and resource conservation

For full details about Environmental Stewardship at Covia, please see the 2021 ESG Report (https://www.coviacorp.com/esg/documents/).

