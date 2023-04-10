Anzeige
10.04.2023 | 15:50
Benzinga Data Team Reports Significant Improvements in Earnings Turn-Around Time for Recent Earnings Season

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Benzinga, a leading provider of financial news and data, announced today that its data team has achieved remarkable Earnings Turn-Around Time (TAT) improvements for the recent earnings season. The results highlight the company's commitment to delivering timely and accurate financial information to users, empowering them to make better-informed decisions in the financial markets.

Benzinga, Monday, April 10, 2023, Press release picture

Based on a study of the Russell 1000 index, the Calendars Data Team has demonstrated a 54% improvement in TAT compared to the previous quarter.

Furthermore, the NewsDesk Team has shown a 30% improvement in their TAT based on a study of the S&P 500 index.

These significant improvements in TAT result from the Benzinga data team's continuous efforts to optimize workflows and enhance data processing capabilities, ensuring the prompt delivery of reliable information to users.

"Providing accurate and timely financial information is at the core of our mission at Benzinga," said Vijay Kumarka, Chief Financial Analyst at Benzinga. "These improvements in Earnings Turn-Around Time demonstrate our dedication to serving the financial community with the best possible data and news, helping investors make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving market."

As the financial landscape changes, Benzinga's commitment to excellence ensures that it will remain a trusted source of financial news and data for investors and professionals alike.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading provider of financial news, data, and analytics, dedicated to empowering investors with the information they need to make informed decisions in the financial markets. With a focus on delivering timely and accurate news and data, Benzinga has become a trusted source for financial professionals and individual investors. For more information, please visit [www.benzinga.com].

Contact:
TJ Paige
tj@benzinga.com

SOURCE: Benzinga

