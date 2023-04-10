Jakarta, Indonesia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - JH Interior Indonesia has shifted its interior design craftsmanship by transitioning into recycling low-quality and broken wood, transforming it into imaginative works of furniture and interior architecture.

The co-founder of JH Interior, Juan Farell, announced the commencement of his company's recycling practices and its intention to give back to the environment. He said that they "started to take the initiative to prioritize environmental preservation by implementing sustainable practices."

In 2023, JH Interior initiated environmental preservation by installing conservation policies in its work environment. As a result, the company's 200 personnel took on responsibility for taking leftover wood stocks from various types of wood, such as trembesi and teak, and refurbishing it to produce furniture and interior architecture.

The service workers process the left-over and broken wood in a well-ventilated space by filling the imperfections with black epoxy and then polishing it with lacquer to give it a distinct look. JH Interior then uses these restored wood parts to give clients distinguished interior details with a customer-centric design in mind.

The project advantages

For several years, JH Interior has pushed forward to give back to the environment and reduce waste by replanting trees in the community.

"We have taken the initiative to prioritize environmental preservation by implementing sustainable practices," said Juan Farell. "Helping families to get a job around here and tree planting initiative has been a step in the right direction, but we understood that more needs to be done. That's why we are committed to recycling old and broken wood stocks to promote sustainability and reduce waste in our industry."

About JH Interior

JH Interior was founded in 1999 with the prospect of enlightening Indonesia's nationwide market with interior architecture. The interior design company has been furnishing high-quality furniture crafted from the finest solid woods, which include mahogany and teak wood. Primarily catering to the residential clients of Indonesia, JH Interior, since its founding, has included interior architecture and interior design on its list of services and plans to extend those services to the global market in 2023. Furthermore, the corporation continually researches the latest technologies to consistently deliver custom solutions to meet its clients' expectations.

Contact:

JH Interior

JI. Syekh Mubarok No. 1A, Kelapa Dua, Pete, Tigaraksa, Kecamatan, Tangerang, Banten 15720

Juan Farell

admin@jhinterior.id

+62 852-1558-1607

Website: https://www.jhinterior.id/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161701