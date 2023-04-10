London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - Holiday Swap, the groundbreaking vacation exchange and booking platform, has been honoured with two esteemed awards in 2023. The platform has been crowned as the Best Value Global Travel Platform in the SME Business Elite Awards, and also recognised as the Best Global Holiday Home Platform in the Corporate Vision Awards.





The SME Business Elite Awards acknowledge businesses that have achieved exceptional success in their respective industries and Holiday Swap is elated to be named the Best Value Global Travel Platform for 2023. This recognition highlights the platform's unwavering commitment to providing travellers with an affordable and convenient means to explore the world.

Furthermore, the Corporate Vision Awards celebrate the cream of the crop among global companies across diverse industries. Holiday Swap is proud to be acknowledged as the Best Global Holiday Home Platform, underscoring the platform's dedication to offering travellers a home away from home.

"We are thrilled to have received these prestigious awards," said Matthew Davey, Deputy CEO of Holiday Swap. "Our team works tirelessly to deliver the best possible experience for our users, and these awards are a testament to their hard work and dedication."

About Holiday Swap: Since its establishment in 2018, Holiday Swap has been a game-changer in the vacation rental industry, providing a vast range of accommodation options worldwide, affordable booking rates, and increased income potential for hosts. Initially founded on the concept of home swapping, Holiday Swap has rapidly evolved into a significant player in the short-term rental market, competing directly with industry leaders. Holiday Swap Group boasts over 1M users from around the world.

For more information on the Holiday Swap, please visit the Holiday Swap website, www.holidayswap.com, or contact our team at marketing@holidayswap.com.

