Fort Wayne, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - On March 27, 2023, Ambassador Supply, a leading supplier of building materials, announced a strategic partnership with Hitek Truss, a leading provider of engineered wood products based in Brooksville, FL. The partnership will expand the companies' capabilities in the building and construction industry and enable them to better serve their customers across Florida and beyond.

The Neal family, known for their premier real estate development company, Neal Communities, will be joining Ambassador Supply and Hitek Truss as a minority partner. Pat Neal, owner of Neal Communities, brings over 50 years of experience in the industry and a deep understanding of the market to the partnership. With the combined strengths of Ambassador Supply, Hitek Truss, and Neal Communities, the partnership is poised for continued success.

Distributors and customers interested in more information about Hitek Truss can visit https://www.hitektruss.com/.





Ambassador Supply maintains the goal of transforming the building industry and assisting established companies to help build a better future for their organization. Ambassador Supply invests in the following areas of focus: manufacturing, distribution, retail, development companies, general contractors, and building technologies. For more information about Ambassador Supply, visit https://www.ambassadorsupply.com/.

Ambassador Supply looks forward to continued relationships with existing customers and to working with new customers.

