Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - Makaan Investment Group is excited to announce the opening of its newest venture, the Makaan Regional Center, to accept international investors through its platform. The announcement was made by Madina Shaik, CEO and founder of Makaan Investment Group and CompQsoft Inc.

Makaan Regional Center LLC, based in Texas, is authorized by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and specializes in sponsoring EB-5 investments and assisting investors in successfully immigrating to the United States as permanent residents.

With over 100 years of combined experience in the industry, Makaan's team has successfully established a large portfolio of multi-unit developments in Texas, and they are looking to expand to other states with their investors. The company's success is due to working with experienced partners, investing in strong real estate markets, and using rigorous standards to select projects.

Makaan is also pleased to add a new member to its team, Shania Guttig, who has been appointed as the Director of EB5 Investor Relations. "With ten years of executive experience and a history of raising considerable funds for multiple developments internationally, Shania brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding to the Makaan team. As an immigrant herself, she understands the residency by the investment process firsthand and is dedicated to her career," said Madina Shaik.

Makaan's primary goal is to help investors securely obtain their residency through carefully selected projects and return on their principle in terms. They have several projects in the works that will be approved for EB-5 investors.

