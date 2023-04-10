Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company") announces that it has amended the terms of its previously announced financing and intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Unit.

Each Unit now consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing date of the Private Placement.

Gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the amended terms of the Private Placement, Mr. Harvey intends to back-stop $1,000,000 of the first tranche of the Private Placement which is expected to close on or around April 14, 2023. The second tranche of the Private Placement is expected to close on or around April 21, 2023. Further, in connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, Sean Harvey will enter into an investor rights agreement with the Company, granting Mr. Harvey the right to appoint one nominee to the board of directors of the Company and the right to participate in future financing transactions of the Company to maintain his pro rata interest following completion of the Private Placement.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. There will be no finder fees or commissions paid in connection with the Private Placement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing Digital Smart Labels and a software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. Danavation's Digital Smart Labels enhance data accuracy and improve performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity typically associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows.

Our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies.

Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161812