Spray Tan Tips We All Need to Know, By Gladys Trasorras, The Successful Founder of Golden Touch Mobile Spray Tanning

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / While nothing can replace absorbing a little of nature's vitamin D from the sun itself, it's been proven that extended exposure can damage our skin, cause premature aging, and make us susceptible to skin cancer.

With that said, not all of us are gifted with naturally pigmented skin. However, the good news is that we all can achieve that perfect sun-kissed appearance! Spray tanning is a healthy and easy way to maintain the perfect tan, potentially without a single tan line. And, there are literally no drawbacks to the process, unlike the alternatives of tanning beds and prolonged exposure to nature's UV light.

Today's spray tans are as subtle and sophisticated as ever. As long as you're choosing a reputable spray tan artist and undergoing the proper preparation and after-care, you'll end up with a natural and beautifully sun-kissed tan. Think: "I just returned from a blissed-out vacation in the Maldives!"

Gladys Trasorras , CEO and founder of Golden Touch Mobile Spray Tanning , shares with us some important tips and considerations to take into account when getting a spray tanning at Golden Touch!

First of All… What is Spray Tanning?

Spray tanning is a process by which a light mist of the chemical called Dihydroxyacetone (more commonly referred to as DHA) is sprayed across the body, causing the skin to turn several shades darker. This chemical has been used for several decades in the cosmetic industry and is considered safe for perpetual use.

Prepping Is Paramount

As the tanning process occurs on the outer layer of skin, it's essential to prepare for your appointment to achieve the best results.

• Exfoliate at least 12 hours prior to your appointment. It's important to focus on areas of the body that might be especially dry like knees, hands, feet, and elbows. This includes shaving as this is a form of exfoliating.

• Avoid the use of lotions, moisturizers, and deodorants.

• Shower prior to your appointment

What to Wear

On the day of your appointment, avoid wearing tight clothing. Instead, choose to wear loose-fitting apparel options as this can rub away part of the spray tan before it has time to set. Also, choose to wear dark clothing to prevent the discoloration of your clothes.

After Your Spray Tan

The spray tan generally develops 4-6 hours after your session. Therefore, it's important to avoid showering or bathing for at least 12 hours after your session. Sweating can also have detrimental effects on the efficacy of the spray tan. Therefore, it's best to avoid activities that first day that might cause perspiration. Swimming pools that contain chlorine can be detrimental to your faux glow.

Try to avoid manicures and pedicures when possible as the chemicals used can often strip away your tan.

Maintenance

At Golden Touch, spray tans can last from seven to twelve days. However, it is possible to extend the results slightly longer!

Spray Tans Are Customizable

Thanks to the chemicals therein, spray tans can be customized by the spray tan artist to accommodate your unique skin and desired result.

The truth is that Golden Touch Mobile Spray Tanning is the #1 celebrity trusted mobile spray tan company in all of South Florida! The products they use do not have a smelly odor, instead they have a delicious raspberry and almond scent. Plus, they are organic, vegan, paraben free and gluten free!

Book your next appointment here!

Contact:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About Golden Touch Mobile Spray Tanning:

Golden Touch is the #1 celebrity trusted mobile spray tan co. in all of South Florida. They offer Fast, Affordable, and Convenient Mobile Spray Tanning to Miami and surrounding areas. They have the perfect alternative to give their clients the golden dark natural looking tan of their dreams without all the harmful effects. Their products are all natural & organic (paraben free, nut allergen free, completely safe on skin).

SOURCE: Golden Touch Mobile Spray Tanning

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748302/Spray-Tan-Tips-We-All-Need-to-Know-By-Gladys-Trasorras-The-Successful-Founder-of-Golden-Touch-Mobile-Spray-Tanning