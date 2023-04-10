Groves Capital: Creating Exceptional Customer Service, Growing His Company and Expanding Despite The Looming Recession: Chris Groves Explains His Keys to Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Chris Groves is the owner and CEO of Groves Capital , a residential and commercial lending company. At the early stages of his life, Chris and his wife, Aleyna, are already running the fastest growing mortgage company in the United States. Chris worked on the real estate side for many years, however, once he saw real estate was gravitating more towards online platforms, he knew it was time for a change. To date, they offer over 200 lenders, 1000 loan products and over 630 loan officers.

Chris has built a reputation of being able to deliver a broad menu of options for their clients while maintaining a great service and timely delivery. Through Groves Capital's website, people can upload their information to complete and secure a loan application or pre-qualify for a home loan. It also allows users to check different financing options with interactive calculators and evaluate scenarios and search for properties. They want to make the experience as simple as possible!

What's more, Groves Capital has been nominated as the fastest growing mortgage company with a 5 star standard by The New York Times. It appeared in a Bloomberg's TV show as the world's greatest lending platform. It has attained numerous awards for top productions and has received 5 stars on every review platform by its users.

In these uncertain times, and despite the impending recession that experts say is looming, Groves Capital has continued to grow and expand. "There is always money to be made in any economic environment. Some of the biggest wealth is built during downturns and changing markets. The key is change, the one constant to stay on top of any industry, is the ability to change and move quickly", Chris shares.

To stay on top in the market, they have created new product lines to enhance their abilities to lend into new spaces that are doing well in this new market. Also, they focus on staying as virtual as possible and creating opportunities for their partners to make money for their families and help their clients with a 5 star focus with every transaction.

"We have always focused on purchase relationships and have always been a purchase heavy company. We have focused on helping our partners focus on new products to help our clients save money and grow their portfolios. I've learned at a young age the less overhead a company has the less stress when a down market comes. To maintain a virtual platform has been key to give our clients the lowest rates and help our partners make money for their families!", Chris adds.

They have brought on private billion dollar funds in the commercial and hard money space that gives their customers many lending opportunities, as well as added new lines of credit products, business loans, equipment loans and SBA loans.

"We are proud to say with over 200 lenders we have access to, that we are confident we are able to help 98% of borrowers that most would decline", he details.

Recently, Groves Capital partnered with a new solar company, Solar-Vision, which they are able to help clients save money on their monthly utilities bills.

"We are confident that we not only have every product to help our clients, but the best pricing and our focus will remain on your clients experience, with a 5 star and 110% effort with every transaction!", Chris concludes.

About Groves Capital:

Groves Capital is a family owned business that helps people find the right mortgage options for them. The business has the ability to broker or be the actual lender using 120 different lending platforms, which helps them assist customers with their goals when it comes to the best product and rates.

