Springfield, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A), is pleased to advise that trading of its common shares on the CSE will resume tomorrow (Tuesday, April 11, 2023). As previously announced, the cease trade order was revoked by the Ontario Securities Commission, and all outstanding annual filing documents have been filed by the Company.

Shareholder Updates

About Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness's mission is to provide psychedelics to those suffering as quickly and inexpensively as possible, and Silo is currently Oregon's only publicly traded company actively providing psychedelics to clients. The Company was founded in 2018 by an Oregon trial lawyer in anticipation of Oregon legalizing psilocybin on January 1, 2023, and currently offers Jamaica psilocybin retreats at an all-inclusive seafront resort. The Company has a right of first refusal on all psilocybin mushrooms with Oregon first-mover cultivator Satya, Inc., and announced in January its intended Portland-area rural psilocybin service center with overnight dorm room accommodations (if land use permits are granted).

Contact:

Mike Arnold, CEO

541-900-5871

IR at silo wellness dot com

