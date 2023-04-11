Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 10th April 2023.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/161840_090aa737d4cf9aa2_001full.jpg

Project: KTK

Listing date: 10th April

Key words: Utility, ERC20

Official Website: http://k-world.info/

About: KTK Project is a virtual world where people can connect and interact with each other in a way that blurs the lines between reality and digital space. It is a place where users can explore different environments, create avatars, and engage in various activities, such as gaming, socializing, and even working.

Project: SML

Listing date: 10th April

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.atit.solutions/

About: SML is used on the SMELL MAFIA platform, a marketplace for trading scent-based NFTs. It enables purchasing products and distributing dividends to rights holders on the platform. Selected token holders can also use it as a reward within the SMELL MAFIA project.

Project: PKT

Listing date: 10th April

Key words: GameFi, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.playkingdom.io/

About: Play Kingdom is a Game Hub platform that everyone dreams of. It aims to create an ecosystem where gamers, game studios, influencers, and guilds can all fulfill their respective roles with support for all services. It seeks to give back all the value they produce within the ecosystem. Gamers don't need to recognize and distinguish between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 to use them. Game studios don't have to spend a lot of money and time on blockchain development and user recruitment.

Project: ARCDA

Listing date: 14th April

Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://arcadia.exchange/

About: Arcadia is a decentralized blockchain payment system that is designed to enable transactions between users, businesses, and developers within Metaverse economies. The platform utilizes blockchain technology to create a secure, transparent, and decentralized payment network, allowing users to conduct transactions without the need for intermediaries. Creating a new standard in Metaverse, Arcadia expands the scope of the 4th industrial activity by utilizing the Metaverse with various use cases. It does not create a Metaverse but provide a next-generation Metaverse-only payment solution, a blockchain payment method used in various Metaverse worlds and platforms around the world.

Project: KAKI

Listing date: 14th April

Key words: Meme, BEP20

Official Website: https://dogekaki.com/

About: As a MEME coin belonging to the Hong Kong team, Doge KaKi is the oldest MEME coin in the Hong Kong sector. It is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies of its kind. Aiming to be a fun and decentralized project, Doge KaKi has a mission to bring cryptocurrency to ordinary people while also helping to save dogs in need.

Project: FTC

Listing date: 15th April

Key words: Metaverse, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://fantaverse.io/

About: FANTAVERSE PTE. LTD. is a metaverse gaming company with more than 100 team members from all over the world. The company focuses on development of blockchain and metaverse technology. Its debut decentralized metaverse game, FantaVerse, is based on blockchain technologies with a Play&Earn game model where players can earn valuable tokens through building interplanetary kingdoms, dynamic gameplay and by actively contributing to the FantaVerse ecosystem.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 3rd April 2023 to 9th April 2023





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/161840_090aa737d4cf9aa2_002full.jpg

Name: MYO

Weekly gain: 1719%

Official Website: https://myocoin.net/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/myo_usdt/

Name: VRT

Weekly gain: 40%

Official Website: https://virtualride.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/vrt_usdt/

Name: MMF

Weekly gain: 32%

Official Website: https://arbimm.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mmf_usdt/

Name: FGHT

Official Website: https://fightout.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/fght_usdt/

Name: TLC

Weekly gain: 1272%

Official Website: https://trillioner.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tlc_usdt/

Name: LUM

Weekly gain: 220%

Official Website: https://zodiaclumen.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lum_usdt/

Name: EVA

Weekly gain: 6316%

Official Website: https://www.evais.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/eva_usdt/

Name: LIXX

Weekly gain: 25%

Official Website: https://home.libraincentix.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lixx_usdt/

Name: MLXC

Weekly gain: 54%

Official Website: https://marvellexgroup.eu/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mlxc_usdt/

Name: BUMBLEC

Official Website: https://bumblec.ai/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bumblec_usdt/

Name: NIK

Weekly gain: 2452%

Official Website: https://nikplace.com/main

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/nik_usdt/

Name: GRAIL

Weekly gain: 135%

Official Website: https://camelot.exchange/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/grail_usdt/

Name: TEM

Weekly gain: 319%

Official Website: https://temdao.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tem_usdt/

Name: MOM

Official Website: https://oi.xyz/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mom_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161840