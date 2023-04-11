Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 10th April 2023.
Project: KTK
Listing date: 10th April
Key words: Utility, ERC20
Official Website: http://k-world.info/
About: KTK Project is a virtual world where people can connect and interact with each other in a way that blurs the lines between reality and digital space. It is a place where users can explore different environments, create avatars, and engage in various activities, such as gaming, socializing, and even working.
Project: SML
Listing date: 10th April
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.atit.solutions/
About: SML is used on the SMELL MAFIA platform, a marketplace for trading scent-based NFTs. It enables purchasing products and distributing dividends to rights holders on the platform. Selected token holders can also use it as a reward within the SMELL MAFIA project.
Project: PKT
Listing date: 10th April
Key words: GameFi, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.playkingdom.io/
About: Play Kingdom is a Game Hub platform that everyone dreams of. It aims to create an ecosystem where gamers, game studios, influencers, and guilds can all fulfill their respective roles with support for all services. It seeks to give back all the value they produce within the ecosystem. Gamers don't need to recognize and distinguish between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 to use them. Game studios don't have to spend a lot of money and time on blockchain development and user recruitment.
Project: ARCDA
Listing date: 14th April
Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://arcadia.exchange/
About: Arcadia is a decentralized blockchain payment system that is designed to enable transactions between users, businesses, and developers within Metaverse economies. The platform utilizes blockchain technology to create a secure, transparent, and decentralized payment network, allowing users to conduct transactions without the need for intermediaries. Creating a new standard in Metaverse, Arcadia expands the scope of the 4th industrial activity by utilizing the Metaverse with various use cases. It does not create a Metaverse but provide a next-generation Metaverse-only payment solution, a blockchain payment method used in various Metaverse worlds and platforms around the world.
Project: KAKI
Listing date: 14th April
Key words: Meme, BEP20
Official Website: https://dogekaki.com/
About: As a MEME coin belonging to the Hong Kong team, Doge KaKi is the oldest MEME coin in the Hong Kong sector. It is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies of its kind. Aiming to be a fun and decentralized project, Doge KaKi has a mission to bring cryptocurrency to ordinary people while also helping to save dogs in need.
Project: FTC
Listing date: 15th April
Key words: Metaverse, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website: https://fantaverse.io/
About: FANTAVERSE PTE. LTD. is a metaverse gaming company with more than 100 team members from all over the world. The company focuses on development of blockchain and metaverse technology. Its debut decentralized metaverse game, FantaVerse, is based on blockchain technologies with a Play&Earn game model where players can earn valuable tokens through building interplanetary kingdoms, dynamic gameplay and by actively contributing to the FantaVerse ecosystem.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 3rd April 2023 to 9th April 2023
Name: MYO
Weekly gain: 1719%
Official Website: https://myocoin.net/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/myo_usdt/
Name: VRT
Weekly gain: 40%
Official Website: https://virtualride.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/vrt_usdt/
Name: MMF
Weekly gain: 32%
Official Website: https://arbimm.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mmf_usdt/
Name: FGHT
Official Website: https://fightout.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/fght_usdt/
Name: TLC
Weekly gain: 1272%
Official Website: https://trillioner.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tlc_usdt/
Name: LUM
Weekly gain: 220%
Official Website: https://zodiaclumen.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lum_usdt/
Name: EVA
Weekly gain: 6316%
Official Website: https://www.evais.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/eva_usdt/
Name: LIXX
Weekly gain: 25%
Official Website: https://home.libraincentix.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lixx_usdt/
Name: MLXC
Weekly gain: 54%
Official Website: https://marvellexgroup.eu/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mlxc_usdt/
Name: BUMBLEC
Official Website: https://bumblec.ai/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bumblec_usdt/
Name: NIK
Weekly gain: 2452%
Official Website: https://nikplace.com/main
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/nik_usdt/
Name: GRAIL
Weekly gain: 135%
Official Website: https://camelot.exchange/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/grail_usdt/
Name: TEM
Weekly gain: 319%
Official Website: https://temdao.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tem_usdt/
Name: MOM
Official Website: https://oi.xyz/#/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mom_usdt/
