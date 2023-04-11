

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 1.6309 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6352.



Against the yen and the NZ dollar, the aussie advanced to 6-day highs of 89.03 and 1.0714 from yesterday's closing quotes of 88.67 and 1.0674, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 0.6674 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6641.



Moving away from an early near 5-month low of 0.8956 against the Canadian dollar, the aussie climbed to 0.9002.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.58 against the euro, 91.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the kiwi, 0.68 against the greenback and 0.91 against the loonie.



