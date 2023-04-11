Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Alarmstufe Orange ausgerufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863659 ISIN: JP3275200008 Ticker-Symbol: GUN 
Frankfurt
06.04.23
08:02 Uhr
30,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUNZE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUNZE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GUNZE
GUNZE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD--
GUNZE LIMITED30,6000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.