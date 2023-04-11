

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday



The yen fell to nearly a 4-week low of 147.09 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 146.77.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen dropped to 1-week lows of 145.34 and 165.66 from yesterday's closing quotes of 145.01 and 165.36, respectively.



The yen edged down to 133.69 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 133.58.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to a 6-day low of 83.19 and a 1-week low of 98.98 from early highs of 82.97 and 96.68, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 149.00 against the franc, 147.00 against the euro, 167.00 against the pound, 141.00 against the greenback, 85.00 against the kiwi and 101.00 against the loonie.



