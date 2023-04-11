Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

Mar. 23 Mar. 22 Change Jan-Mar.

2023 Jan-Mar.

2022 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 117,597 139,283 -16 321,904 374,868 -14 Passenger Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 135,962 122,319 11 387,137 294,762 31

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In March 2023, Le Shuttle Freight transported 117,597 trucks in a context still affected by social unrest in France. Since 1 January, almost 322,000 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

Le Shuttle transported 135,962 passenger vehicles in March 2023, an increase of 11% compared to March 2022 driven in particular by the highest level of traffic since 2018 for an Easter holiday weekend. With more than 387,000passenger vehicles transported over the first quarter of the year, Le Shuttle traffic increased by 31% compared to the same period last year.

The publication of the Group's consolidated revenue and traffic figures for the first quarter will be published on Thursday 20 April 2023 before the markets open.

Traffic figures for the month of April will be published on Thursday 11 May 2023 before the markets open.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 481 million people and 99 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 2 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.

