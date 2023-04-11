Anzeige
WKN: A3C35N ISIN: SE0016589188 
Tradegate
11.04.23
08:11 Uhr
11,035 Euro
+0,010
+0,09 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,91511,07508:58
0,0000,00008:55
PR Newswire
11.04.2023 | 08:30
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Electrolux Group Q1 presentation

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group results for the first quarter of 2023 will be published on April 28, 2023, at approx. 08.00 CEST.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CEST.

Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report. Information on how to join the telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For further information, please contact:
Sophie Arnius,
Investor Relations,
+46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Group Press Hotline,
+46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3748452/1974081.pdf

Invitation Q1 2023 final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-electrolux-group-q1-presentation-301794058.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
