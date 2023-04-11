DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

11 April 2023

RM plc

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Helen Stevenson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares Price Volume GBP0.653691 15,297 GBP0.653729 15,296 GBP0.682702 14,647 d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.681 22,026 GBP0.706 14,164 GBP0.729 6,858 GBP0.7506 11,712

Aggregated information

100,000

e) -- Aggregated volume

-- Price GBP0.688

-- Total

68788.49

f) Date of the transaction 3 April 2023

g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Richard Smothers 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name RM plc b) LEI code 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of in RM plc ("Shares") b) Identification code RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 c) Nature of this transaction Purchase of shares Price Volume d) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP0.758094 26,236

Aggregated information

e) -- Aggregated volume N/A

-- Price

f) Date of the transaction 3 April 2023

g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

Contacts:

RM plc

Howard Rubenstein, Company Secretary

Hrubenstein@rm.com

