Dienstag, 11.04.2023
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
Frankfurt
11.04.23
08:11 Uhr
0,830 Euro
-0,005
-0,60 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8250,91509:00
11.04.2023 | 08:31
128 Leser
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 11-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11 April 2023

RM plc

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                               Helen Stevenson 
 2. Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position/status                         Non-executive Director (PDMR) 
b)       Initial notification/ Amendment                 Initial notification 
3.       Details of the issuer 
a)       Name                               RM plc 
b)       LEI code                             2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
4.       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
        transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Ordinary shares in RM plc ("Shares") 
b)       Identification code                       RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 
c)       Nature of this transaction                    Purchase of shares 
 
                                        Price     Volume 
                                        GBP0.653691   15,297 
                                        GBP0.653729   15,296 
                                        GBP0.682702   14,647 
d)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                        GBP0.681     22,026 
                                        GBP0.706     14,164 
                                        GBP0.729     6,858 
                                        GBP0.7506    11,712

Aggregated information

100,000

e) -- Aggregated volume

-- Price GBP0.688

-- Total

68788.49

f) Date of the transaction 3 April 2023

g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                              Richard Smothers 
 2. Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position/status                        Non-executive Director (PDMR) 
b)       Initial notification/ Amendment                Initial notification 
3.       Details of the issuer 
a)       Name                              RM plc 
b)       LEI code                            2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
4.       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
        transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Ordinary shares of in RM plc ("Shares") 
b)       Identification code                      RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 
c)       Nature of this transaction                   Purchase of shares 
 
                                       Price     Volume 
d)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                       GBP0.758094   26,236

Aggregated information

e) -- Aggregated volume N/A

-- Price

f) Date of the transaction 3 April 2023

g) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

Contacts:

RM plc

Howard Rubenstein, Company Secretary

Hrubenstein@rm.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  235887 
EQS News ID:  1604253 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1604253&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
