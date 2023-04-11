DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Fund Liquidation - 12/05/2023

Please note that on NAV 12/05/2023 after close, the Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia fund will be liquidated. Find below the share-classes of the fund:

ETF Name ISIN Index Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - LU1681043755 MSCI EM Eastern Europe ex Russia Net Total Return EUR EUR (C) Index Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - LU1681043839 MSCI EM Eastern Europe ex Russia Net Total Return EUR USD (C) Index

-- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of the secondary market will happen on 05/05/2023 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Stock Exchange Last Trading Currency Day Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - LU1681043755 CE9 LN GBp London Stock 05/05/2023 EUR (C) Exchange Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - LU1681043839 CE9U USD London Stock 05/05/2023 USD (C) LN Exchange Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - LU1681043839 CE9G GPp London Stock 05/05/2023 USD (C) LN Exchange

-- Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 05/05/2023 Liquidation NAV 12/05/2023 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 15/05/2023

