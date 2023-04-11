Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.04.2023
Dow Jones News
11.04.2023 | 08:31
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Fund Liquidation - 12/05/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Fund Liquidation - 12/05/2023

Amundi Asset Management (CE9;CE9U) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Fund Liquidation - 12/05/2023 11-Apr-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please note that on NAV 12/05/2023 after close, the Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia fund will be liquidated. Find below the share-classes of the fund: 

ETF Name                      ISIN     Index 
Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF -  LU1681043755 MSCI EM Eastern Europe ex Russia Net Total Return EUR 
EUR (C)                             Index 
Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF -  LU1681043839 MSCI EM Eastern Europe ex Russia Net Total Return EUR 
USD (C)                             Index

-- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of the secondary market will happen on 05/05/2023 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers: 

ETF Name                     ISIN     Ticker Trading    Stock Exchange   Last Trading 
                                   Currency              Day 
Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - LU1681043755 CE9 LN GBp      London Stock    05/05/2023 
EUR (C)                                       Exchange 
Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - LU1681043839 CE9U  USD      London Stock    05/05/2023 
USD (C)                            LN          Exchange 
Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - LU1681043839 CE9G  GPp      London Stock    05/05/2023 
USD (C)                            LN          Exchange

-- Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event                  Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges   05/05/2023 
Liquidation NAV             12/05/2023 
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 15/05/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1681043755, LU1681043839 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CE9;CE9U 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 235796 
EQS News ID:  1603633 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603633&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

April 11, 2023
