Dienstag, 11.04.2023
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
11.04.23
08:11 Uhr
0,991 Euro
-0,008
-0,80 %
11.04.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 11-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 06 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            60,000     30,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0060     GBP0.8810 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9860     GBP0.8630 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.9957     GBP0.8749

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,383,234 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,623      1.0060        XDUB     08:16:22      00027591663TRDU1 
1,018      0.9980        XDUB     08:41:38      00027591997TRDU1 
628       0.9980        XDUB     08:41:38      00027591998TRDU1 
1,200      1.0020        XDUB     09:24:44      00027592484TRDU1 
393       1.0020        XDUB     09:24:44      00027592485TRDU1 
681       1.0020        XDUB     09:40:50      00027592588TRDU1 
1,600      1.0020        XDUB     09:40:50      00027592589TRDU1 
2,597      1.0000        XDUB     10:05:15      00027592793TRDU1 
3,659      0.9980        XDUB     10:05:34      00027592794TRDU1 
679       0.9990        XDUB     11:14:02      00027593201TRDU1 
115       0.9970        XDUB     11:15:02      00027593202TRDU1 
1,049      0.9970        XDUB     11:27:47      00027593327TRDU1 
3,321      0.9970        XDUB     11:27:47      00027593328TRDU1 
2,248      0.9970        XDUB     11:27:47      00027593329TRDU1 
310       0.9970        XDUB     11:27:47      00027593330TRDU1 
2,308      0.9940        XDUB     12:23:23      00027593505TRDU1 
2,199      0.9900        XDUB     12:36:31      00027593529TRDU1 
2,204      0.9900        XDUB     13:09:15      00027593602TRDU1 
2,381      0.9860        XDUB     13:17:23      00027593612TRDU1 
2,523      0.9900        XDUB     14:35:32      00027594085TRDU1 
2,391      0.9900        XDUB     14:35:32      00027594086TRDU1 
4,784      0.9900        XDUB     14:35:32      00027594087TRDU1 
794       0.9900        XDUB     14:35:32      00027594088TRDU1 
1,211      0.9900        XDUB     14:35:32      00027594089TRDU1 
232       0.9990        XDUB     15:20:15      00027594762TRDU1 
2,321      0.9990        XDUB     15:21:49      00027594783TRDU1 
209       0.9980        XDUB     15:29:48      00027594852TRDU1 
326       0.9980        XDUB     15:29:48      00027594853TRDU1 
137       0.9980        XDUB     15:29:48      00027594854TRDU1 
95        0.9980        XDUB     15:29:48      00027594855TRDU1 
714       1.0000        XDUB     15:40:17      00027594933TRDU1 
2,635      1.0000        XDUB     15:45:23      00027594953TRDU1 
2,643      0.9990        XDUB     15:45:23      00027594954TRDU1 
2,327      0.9990        XDUB     15:45:23      00027594955TRDU1 
76        0.9930        XDUB     16:15:06      00027595253TRDU1 
670       0.9930        XDUB     16:15:16      00027595259TRDU1 
717       0.9930        XDUB     16:15:21      00027595263TRDU1 
737       0.9930        XDUB     16:21:07      00027595363TRDU1 
130       0.9930        XDUB     16:22:47      00027595378TRDU1 
541       0.9930        XDUB     16:22:47      00027595379TRDU1 
709       0.9930        XDUB     16:23:26      00027595393TRDU1 
1,688      0.9950        XDUB     16:27:21      00027595442TRDU1 
93        0.9950        XDUB     16:27:40      00027595447TRDU1 
84        0.9950        XDUB     16:27:40      00027595448TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
171       0.8810        XLON     08:16:08      00027591661TRDU1 
1,681      0.8800        XLON     08:16:22      00027591664TRDU1 
93        0.8770        XLON     09:39:43      00027592580TRDU1 
1,690      0.8770        XLON     09:39:44      00027592581TRDU1 
2,953      0.8740        XLON     10:07:05      00027592795TRDU1 
354       0.8740        XLON     10:07:05      00027592796TRDU1 
1,942      0.8750        XLON     11:37:26      00027593351TRDU1 
2,435      0.8720        XLON     12:16:36      00027593482TRDU1 
1,051      0.8720        XLON     12:16:36      00027593483TRDU1 
1,674      0.8630        XLON     13:28:26      00027593627TRDU1 
1,402      0.8780        XLON     15:37:28      00027594906TRDU1 
244       0.8780        XLON     15:37:28      00027594907TRDU1 
123       0.8760        XLON     15:45:24      00027594956TRDU1 
974       0.8760        XLON     15:45:24      00027594957TRDU1 
130       0.8760        XLON     15:45:24      00027594958TRDU1 
663       0.8760        XLON     15:45:24      00027594959TRDU1 
2,001      0.8760        XLON     15:45:24      00027594960TRDU1 
1,029      0.8760        XLON     15:45:24      00027594961TRDU1 
5,336      0.8760        XLON     15:45:24      00027594962TRDU1 
1,703      0.8760        XLON     15:45:24      00027594963TRDU1 
490       0.8750        XLON     16:26:15      00027595429TRDU1 
1,346      0.8750        XLON     16:27:38      00027595445TRDU1 
515       0.8750        XLON     16:27:38      00027595446TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  235628 
EQS News ID:  1603651 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603651&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
