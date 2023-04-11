Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C35N ISIN: SE0016589188 Ticker-Symbol: ELXC 
Tradegate
11.04.23
08:11 Uhr
11,035 Euro
+0,010
+0,09 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,92011,00009:02
10,92510,98509:02
PR Newswire
11.04.2023 | 08:36
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrolux Group seeks alternative buyer to Memphis factory following terminated contract

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The divestment of the Electrolux Group manufacturing facility in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, will not be completed as expected since the intended buyer has failed to proceed to closing. Electrolux Group will now seek an alternative buyer.

As earlier communicated, completion of the divestment of the facility was contingent on various factors. The intended buyer has defaulted on its obligations and the agreement is therefore terminated.

In the now terminated contract, communicated on October 12 and December 19, 2022, Electrolux Group had agreed to divest the Memphis facility for a cash consideration of USD 82.5m (approx. SEK 930m). Production in Memphis stopped on June 30, 2022, and the operations have been transferred to the new facility in Springfield, Tennessee.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 11-04-202308:15 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3748688/1975275.pdf

2023-04-11 Press release Memphis final eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electrolux-group-seeks-alternative-buyer-to-memphis-factory-following-terminated-contract-301794065.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.