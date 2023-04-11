Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB (publ) is updated (214/23)

On September 5, 2022, the shares in ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On April 7, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB has referred a matter regarding the Company to its disciplinary committee with a request for delisting of the Company's shares. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in a substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB (publ) (ISR, ISIN code SE0008212195, order book ID 135384). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.