Dienstag, 11.04.2023
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
WKN: A2AGDK ISIN: SE0008212195 Ticker-Symbol: 5JK 
Frankfurt
07.12.22
08:13 Uhr
0,109 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
11.04.2023 | 08:58
69 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB (publ) is updated (214/23)

On September 5, 2022, the shares in ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB
(publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material
adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. 

On April 7, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has referred a matter regarding the Company to its
disciplinary committee with a request for delisting of the Company's shares. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company can
be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in a
substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial
instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB
(publ) (ISR, ISIN code SE0008212195, order book ID 135384). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
