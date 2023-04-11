Tesla has revealed plans to build a new Megapack battery factory in Shanghai, according to the Xinhua news agency.Tesla says it plans to start building its new Shanghai factory in the third quarter of 2023, with operations to commence in the second quarter of 2024. It says that the factory will produce Megapack, Tesla's large commercial energy storage batteries. Tesla's Megapack batters are known for their ability to store more than 3 MWh of electricity per unit, for high-density, utility-scale energy storage projects. The batteries can be integrated and installed with battery packs, inverters, ...

