AM Best will exhibit at the 45th annual British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) conference, which will take place 10-11 May 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

William Mills, senior director, market development, EMEA, and Roisin Gallagher, associate director, market development, both of AM Best, will be meeting conference delegates visiting AM Best's exhibition stand over the duration of the event, and can also be contacted for meetings at william.mills@ambest.com and roisin.gallagher@ambest.com. Visitors to booth E79on the exhibition floor of the Manchester Central Convention Complex will have the opportunity to engage with AM Best's market development team concerning Best's Credit Ratings and Best's Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs), along with other insurance sector reports, data and analytic resources, that AM Best offers to insurance professionals.

This year's event is themed "Rising to the Challenge." The programme is focused on how the insurance industry can continue to respond positively to evolving political, environmental and economic dynamics in the United Kingdom. For more information about the conference, please visit the event overview.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com