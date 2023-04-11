DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAM LN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Apr-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.1487

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 646182

CODE: PRAM LN

ISIN: LU2300295123

