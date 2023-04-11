Itau Corpbanca: Note to the Market | Change of Bank's Name

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By Resolution No. 2,215, issued on March 28, 2023, the Comisión para el Mercado Financiero approved the amendments to the by-laws of Itaú Corpbanca (the "Bank") as resolved at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders' held on January 19, 2023, which, among other matters, resolved to change the name of the Bank to "Banco Itaú Chile", and in turn modify and/or broaden its fantasy names to "Itaú", "Itaú Chile" and "Banco Itaú".



The certificate evidencing said resolution was registered in the Registro de Comercio of Santiago on April 3, 2023 and published in the Official Gazette on April 6, 2023.

Consequently, the process of amending the Bank's by-laws regarding its change of name has been completed, with effect from the date of the aforementioned resolution, that is, on March 28, 2023.

