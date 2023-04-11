Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGGF ISIN: US45033E1055 Ticker-Symbol: D8S 
Frankfurt
11.04.23
08:24 Uhr
3,020 Euro
-0,040
-1,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
ITAU CORPBANCA SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITAU CORPBANCA SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0203,32010:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2023 | 03:48
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Itau Corpbanca: Note to the Market | Change of Bank's Name

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By Resolution No. 2,215, issued on March 28, 2023, the Comisión para el Mercado Financiero approved the amendments to the by-laws of Itaú Corpbanca (the "Bank") as resolved at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders' held on January 19, 2023, which, among other matters, resolved to change the name of the Bank to "Banco Itaú Chile", and in turn modify and/or broaden its fantasy names to "Itaú", "Itaú Chile" and "Banco Itaú".

The certificate evidencing said resolution was registered in the Registro de Comercio of Santiago on April 3, 2023 and published in the Official Gazette on April 6, 2023.

Consequently, the process of amending the Bank's by-laws regarding its change of name has been completed, with effect from the date of the aforementioned resolution, that is, on March 28, 2023.

The press release is also available on the company's investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations Itaú Chile

+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@itau.cl

Website: ir.itau.cl

LinkedIn: https://cl.linkedin.com/company/itauchile

Facebook: facebook.com/itauchile

Instagram: @itauchile


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.