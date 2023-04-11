Brazilian developers have already installed at least 2.1 GW of distributed-generation solar and more than 1.3 GW of centralized PV this year. At this average pace of 21.1 MW per day, installers could build 7.71 GW of distributed-generation PV in 2023.From pv magazine Brazil In just 100 days, Brazil installed 3.46 GW of PV capacity, pushing the national total to 28.1 GW. About 8,391 MW of that comes from large-scale plants above 5 MW in size, while 19,727 MW comes from small solar parks under 5 MW in size, in addition to all rooftop systems. Since the beginning of this year, developers have switched ...

