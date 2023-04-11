Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 12 April 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 83,268,101 shares (USD 832,681.01) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 10,634 shares (USD 106.34) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 83,278,735 shares (USD 832,787.35) --------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 31.0 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66