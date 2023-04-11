DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (ANRJ LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Apr-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 338.4976

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 103043

CODE: ANRJ LN

ISIN: FR0010930644

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ LN Sequence No.: 236023 EQS News ID: 1604697 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1604697&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)