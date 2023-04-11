DJ Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CI2G LN) Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Apr-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI India UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 733.606

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55262

CODE: CI2G LN

ISIN: LU1681043169

----------------------------------------------------------------------

