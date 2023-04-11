DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 237.5892

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 348765

CODE: BYBG LN

ISIN: LU1681048556

