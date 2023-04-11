Shangji Automation has announced plans to invest CNY 5 billion ($726 million) in a new 16 GW factory. Commercial production is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2023.Wuxi Shangji Automation Co Ltd. said last week that it will build a solar module factory in Jiangyin, China's Jiangsu province. The Wuxi-based monocrystalline silicon products manufacturer will invest CNY 5 billion in the new facility, which will have an initial annual production capacity of 16 GW. The project's first phase will involve the deployment of 5 GW of panel capacity, at a cost of CNY 1.1 billion. Manufacturing ...

