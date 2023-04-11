DJ Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (USRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Apr-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 85.7991

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42906010

CODE: USRI LN

ISIN: LU1861136247

