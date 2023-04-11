Anzeige
Dow Jones News
11.04.2023 | 11:46
Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXU LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Apr-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 06-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 223.3539

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 387727

CODE: LUXU LN

ISIN: LU1681048713

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681048713 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LUXU LN 
Sequence No.:  236066 
EQS News ID:  1604805 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1604805&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2023 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
