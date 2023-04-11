Anzeige
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, April 11

11 April 2023

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 10 April 2023 that, as at 5 April 2023, Morgan Stanley no longer has a notifiable interest in the ordinary shares of €0.00025 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The interest of Morgan Stanley in the Ordinary Shares is held on behalf of its subsidiary, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
First Equity Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
Jason Robertson
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the Company website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com
