Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
London, April 11
11 April 2023
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")
Holdings in Company
Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 10 April 2023 that, as at 5 April 2023, Morgan Stanley no longer has a notifiable interest in the ordinary shares of €0.00025 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The interest of Morgan Stanley in the Ordinary Shares is held on behalf of its subsidiary, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc.
For further information please contact:
|Karelian Diamond Resources plc
|Tel: +353-1-479-6180
|Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
|Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
|First Equity Limited (Broker)
|Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
|Jason Robertson
|Lothbury Financial Services
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Michael Padley
|Hall Communications
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
|Don Hall
Visit the Company website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com