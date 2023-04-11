Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

11 April 2023

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 10 April 2023 that, as at 5 April 2023, Morgan Stanley no longer has a notifiable interest in the ordinary shares of €0.00025 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The interest of Morgan Stanley in the Ordinary Shares is held on behalf of its subsidiary, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc.

